"This Is Only the Beginning": Behind Sha'Carri Richardson's Decision to Leave LSU and Go Pro

When the Olympics 2021 kick off in July in Tokyo, all eyes will be on track star Sha’Carri Richardson. On June 19, Richardson secured her spot on the U.S. team and her status as America’s fastest woman during the 100-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials. As you can see in the video, below, the 21-year-old runner practically flew through the race, with a time of 10.86 seconds. While that was a show-stopping performance in and of itself, it’s what she does next that exemplifies what a star she really is.