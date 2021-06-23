"This Is Only the Beginning": Behind Sha'Carri Richardson's Decision to Leave LSU and Go Pro
Sha'Carri Richardson is on the fast track to becoming a standout star of the forthcoming summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 21-year-old vibrant sprinter with a signature style secured her spot after coming in first during the 100-meter dash at the recent Olympic Trials. Richardson, who is currently the fastest woman in the nation, has said making it to the esteemed international event was always her "ultimate goal" — in fact, it may be why she made the difficult decision to end her college career early and dedicate herself to going pro.