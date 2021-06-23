Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

'Lady Luck': Does anthropomorphized luck drive risky financial behavior?

By University of Chicago
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research posits that increased accessibility to anthropomorphized luck (i.e., "Lady Luck") can lead consumers to be more likely to pursue higher-risk financial behavior. In "Lady Luck: Anthropomorphized Luck Creates Perceptions of Risk-Sharing and Drives Pursuit of Risky Alternatives," authors Katina Kulow, Thomas Kramer, and Kara Bentley propose that preferences for higher-risk options (like lottery tickets with worse odds or investment opportunities with a low chance of return) are driven by shared risk perceptions that might engender feelings of security provided by the idea of "Lady Luck." This behavior, the authors note, "bodes ill for consumer welfare, given that many financial maladaptive activities arise from repeated behaviors."

phys.org
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Capital#Startup#Good Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economysciencecodex.com

'Lady luck' - Does anthropomorphized luck drive risky financial behavior?

A new study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research posits that increased accessibility to anthropomorphized luck (i.e., "lady luck") can lead consumers to be more likely to pursue higher-risk financial behavior. In "Lady Luck: Anthropomorphized Luck Creates Perceptions of Risk-Sharing and Drives Pursuit of Risky Alternatives," authors Katina Kulow, Thomas Kramer, and Kara Bentley propose that preferences for higher-risk options (like lottery tickets with worse odds or investment opportunities with a low chance of return) are driven by shared risk perceptions that might engender feelings of security provided by the idea of "lady luck." This behavior, the authors note, "bodes ill for consumer welfare, given that many financial maladaptive activities arise from repeated behaviors."
Personal Financetmj4.com

Feel Comfortable and Confident with Your Financial Advisor

Are you meeting your financial goals? Financial success starts with the right financial professional! Modern Woodmen can provide planning tools to help with investment strategies and insurance solutions. Joining us today is Jana Schoberg from Modern Woodmen, and she’ll share what her approach is when assessing a new client's portfolio.
KidsPhys.org

Don't worry, the kids are cool if you cash in on their inheritance

Cash in on the kids' inheritance and spend up big on the retirement plans—that's the message coming from the University of South Australia as new research reveals that older people are keen to spend their well-earned savings, rather than passing them on to their kids. And while it may seem...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

JPMorgan to Acquire OpenInvest, a Provider of ESG Tools for Wealth Management Sector

(NYSE:JPM) has reportedly decided to acquire OpenInvest, which is a provider of ESG tools for the wealth management sector. Supported by investments from VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, QED, and others, OpenInvest was established back in 2015 with a special focus on assisting advisors with tapping into the social and environmental impact of their customers’ investment portfolios.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

ESG Investing, Bitcoin News for Financial Advisers

A roundup of the latest news and reports of interest to financial advisers. Studying up on ESG: Retirement plan advisers who are using ESG in plans should not only educate themselves, but their clients and plan participants as well, says Michael Young of US SIF. He notes that there are now designations available on this topic.
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation

On June 29, France Media hosted the “Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation” webinar, sponsored by Enhanced Capital. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing is one of the biggest trends in commercial real estate finance, and the interest in this form of financing is only expected to accelerate. Michael Korengold, President...
Marketsetftrends.com

What Should Investors Do with Maturing BulletShares ETFs?

Invesco offers an extensive lineup of BulletShares exchange traded funds – the issuer’s version of defined maturity ETFs. These products are popular with advisors and investors because BulletShares ETFs reach into a variety of corners of the fixed income market, including corporate bonds – both investment-grade and junk – and municipal bonds.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Google Fights Food Insecurity As EBT SNAP Expands Beyond The Supermarket

Businesses are getting in on the fight against food insecurity this week — as Dollar General confirmed its plan to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts, Google announced a major anti-food insecurity initiative. In a blog post, the tech giant announced its Find Food Support site, which features tools to locate the nearest food bank, information about food stamp eligibility, and education tools about additional opportunities to receive food support.
EconomyAtlantic City Press

3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations for all investors. These are all things that every investor must at least take into consideration though some may not be applicable to them in each investment account. The considerations revolve around taxes, fees and diversification. If these 3 things aren’t taken into consideration by investors, then they might find that their portfolio isn’t as good as they think it is.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

My Heart is With Active ESG, but the Money is Going Passive

When choosing environmental, social and governance-focused products, advisors seem torn between how they feel and where they are plunking down dollars. This comes as client demand for such products grows. A survey of 446 advisors conducted by Ignites Research in April and May showed that 52% believe that active management...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

3 Essential Skills for Success in the Alternative Investments Industry

Over the past 30 years, the alternative investments asset class has grown from a small, niche market segment into a more prominent one. This is especially true among institutional investors seeking to optimize their clients’ portfolios. According to a recent report compiled by investment bank UBS, alternative investments now make up a larger share of portfolios held by institutional investors compared to just a few years ago.
Marketsfa-mag.com

Finra Asks For Help In Reaching New Investors

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is asking advisors and other financial industry stakeholders to help devise a program to educate investors—especially new ones—on how to invest and grow their money. Total cost of the multi-phased campaign is $30 million. It was prompted in part by the number of new investors...
Personal FinanceForbes

6 Uses Of Life Insurance In Financial Planning

Goal-based financial planning isn’t a new concept. Neither is diversification. We know that we’ve historically used life insurance as a risk management tool that helps with income replacement during your working years. But life insurance also plays an important role in a diversified and comprehensive financial plan. It’s important to first establish your goals, then explore the life insurance options available to help you work toward them.
Marketsstarvedrock.media

Morningstar Risk Ecosystem Launches Across 7 Million Portfolios to Help Advisors Put Investors' Best Interests at the Core of Investment Advice

Morningstar Portfolio Risk Score and Risk Comfort Range, new components of the Morningstar Risk Ecosystem, debut as part of creating an investor-centric risk measurement approach for financial advisors seeking to provide more personalized investment advice, meet evolving regulatory standards, and build better businesses. CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Morningstar,...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

The Lifeline Of Financial Markets – Liquidity Defined

We recently read an analogy in which the author compares the current state of asset prices to an airplane flying at 50,000 feet. Unfortunately, we cannot find the article and provide a link. The gist is market valuations are flying at an abnormally high altitude. While our market plane cannot sustain such heights in the long run, there is little reason to suspect it will fall from the sky either.
MathematicsPhys.org

Decoding electron dynamics

Electron motion in atoms and molecules is of fundamental importance to many physical, biological and chemical processes. Exploring electron dynamics within atoms and molecules is essential for understanding and manipulating these phenomena. Pump-probe spectroscopy is the conventional technique. The 1999 Nobel Prize in Chemistry provides a well-known example wherein femtosecond pumped laser pulses served to probe the atomic motion involved in chemical reactions. However, because the timescale of electron motion within atoms and molecules is on the order of attoseconds (10-18 seconds) rather than femtoseconds (10-15 seconds), attosecond pulses are required to probe electron motion. With the development of the attosecond technology, lasers with pulse durations shorter than 100 attoseconds have become available, providing opportunities for probing and manipulating electron dynamics in atoms and molecules.
LifestyleCNBC

Here's a guide to build wealth, decade by decade

There is never a better time to start building wealth than the present. Yet how to go about it depends on your age. "The better job you do with creating your financial security, the more flexibility it provides you to make better choices in the future," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Florida.