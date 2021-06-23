San Antonio man gets life in prison in sex abuse case involving two girls over span of three years
A San Antonio man accused of sexually abusing two girls over the span of three years has been sentenced to life in prison. Jurors found John Anthony Clede, 46, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child after a four-day trial in the 175th District Court, in which two girls testified about abuse that occurred from June 2015 through November 2018.www.expressnews.com