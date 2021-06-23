Use of additional data improves regional weather forecasts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In just a few days, it will finally be time to fire up the grill, pour some cold drinks, and enjoy the Fourth of July with friends and family. Although Independence Day is always associated with having fun in the sun, many Americans are more eager than ever to celebrate as the pandemic squandered most plans in 2020. However, when it comes to outdoor activities, whether you're lounging at the lake or hanging out in the backyard, you need to pay attention to the weather; unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't aware that it's America's birthday. To ensure you're prepared for the upcoming weekend, here's the Fourth of July forecast for the entire country. (And don't forget, weather changes hour by hour, so be sure to check your local forecast, too.)