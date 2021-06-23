Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Use of additional data improves regional weather forecasts

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern weather forecasts rely heavily on data retrieved from numerical weather prediction models. These models continue to improve and have advanced considerably throughout more than half a century. However, forecast reliability depends on the quality and accuracy of initialization data, or a sample of the current global atmosphere when the model run is started. This process of bringing surface observations, radiosonde data, and satellite imagery together to create a picture of the initial atmospheric state is called data assimilation. Satellite upgrades have significantly improved this process, providing more data than ever before. Several recent studies show that passive microwave (PMW) radiance observations from polar orbiting satellites are critical to input into both global and regional weather prediction models.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather Prediction#Data Assimilation#Pmw#Swedish#Hydrological Institute#Utc#A Northern European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentBHG

Fourth of July Plans? Here's the Weather Forecast for Each Region of the Country

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In just a few days, it will finally be time to fire up the grill, pour some cold drinks, and enjoy the Fourth of July with friends and family. Although Independence Day is always associated with having fun in the sun, many Americans are more eager than ever to celebrate as the pandemic squandered most plans in 2020. However, when it comes to outdoor activities, whether you're lounging at the lake or hanging out in the backyard, you need to pay attention to the weather; unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't aware that it's America's birthday. To ensure you're prepared for the upcoming weekend, here's the Fourth of July forecast for the entire country. (And don't forget, weather changes hour by hour, so be sure to check your local forecast, too.)
Environmentfreedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) Our downstate area weather will remain ideal for outdoor activities through this holiday weekend with at or below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine for the most part. As the cold front moved through the state yesterday, the cooler and less humid air will continue to roll into the Midwest on a northerly wind flow. We’ll gradually warm up each day tomorrow through Sunday and into Monday. Our next chance of downstate rain will be Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more information and forecast details.
San Diego, CAtimesofsandiego.com

Warm Summer Weather in Forecast for San Diego Region Over July 4 Weekend

The San Diego region can expect warm summer weather throughout the Independence Day weekend, though the marine lawyer will moderate temperatures along the coast. The National Weather Service office in San Diego predicted temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s along the coast, mid 70s inland, low 80s in the valleys, high 80s in the foothills, low to mid 90s in the mountains, and mid 100s to low 110s in the deserts.