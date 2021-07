There are two questions to begin with when you consider Rafa Benitez’s appointment as Everton manager. First, in the cold light of day, is he a good manager? The answer is clearly yes. He has won trophies in three countries so you can’t knock his record. The second question is, will he get time and patience from the fans if things go wrong? With the baggage he carries, the answer is clearly no. He will be judged more harshly than any manager Everton have ever had.