Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Reebok Kamikaze II Low Appears In Miami-Friendly Tones

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reebok Kamikaze II Low has recently joined the brand’s nostalgia-driven efforts, surfacing in a health mix of original and retro styles. Unlike the latest take on the model’s taller counterpart, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a “White/Aqua/Orange” colorway appropriate of a Miami sports team association. Textured leather bases are clad in the palette’s vibrant blue, while angular detailing on the midsole delivers stark citrus flair. Vector branding across the upper and sole unit further contribute to the Reebok shoe’s South Beach-friendly arrangement via its inclusion of a solid pink tone.

sneakernews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kamikaze#Power Rangers Reebok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
RetailSneakerFiles

Reebok Kamikaze II Releasing in ‘Modern Beige’

Reebok will launch a new Kamikaze II which will come highlighted in ‘Modern Beige’ and will be available in July. This Reebok Kamikaze II comes dressed in a Modern Beige, Stucco, and Pixel Mint color combination. Highlighted with Light Tan on the upper while nubuck and suede appear throughout. Next, Mint Green hits the branding on the lateral, tongue, and heel as well as the midsole. Finally, a Beige rubber outsole completes the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run Appears With Speckled Soles

Introduced as the next pivotal chapter in Nike Basketball history, the Nike Greater Than (G.T.) series has reimagined footwear for attacking space, returning energy and vertical jumping. Among the three options that’ve been produced through these lenses, the G.T. Run offers one of the most promising propositions for today’s game.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

Camper Friendly Colors Appear On The adidas Forum Low

The adidas Forum has recently served up some poolside-ready colorways by channeling neon and pastel tones—take the green and pink-accented adidas Forum Low for instance. For an upcoming offering, the low-top switches the setting from the pool to a campsite as it flaunts a rustic color palette and soft textures.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Appears In A Clean “Sea Glass” Colorway

The term “scrap” is often not far behind Nike’s sustainable releases. And with the aptly named Dunk Low Scrap, the brand is taking the “Move to Zero” concept to new heights, patchworking together not just select parts but the entire silhouette itself. And while we’ve seen one iteration already, it can barely rival this newly unveiled “Sea Glass” colorway.
ApparelBaller Status

Reebok Set to Release Summer-Ready Question Low “White Ice”

Reebok has confirmed the release of its Question Low “White Ice” colorway, just in time for the summer. The colorway is a cool all-white take on the popular low-cut iteration of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe. The summer-ready Question presents a highly-wearable take on the retro hardwood model. The release builds upon Reebok’s portfolio of Question Low silhouettes ideal for warmer weather months on the heels of Question Low “Green Toe” and “Grey Toe” drops earlier this year.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Third Nike SB Dunk Low “ACG Terra” Style Appears

Throughout its near-20-year-old history, Nike SB has drawn inspiration from a wide array of places, faces and things. Recently, the skate-focused imprint has unveiled styles inspired by original Nike Air Max 90 colorways alongside a handful of Nike SB Dunk Low pairs inspired by the Nike ACG Terra shoe. The...
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Power Rangers Morphs Reebok's Zig Kinetica II, Club C, Nano X1, and More

Power Rangers‘ Reebok collaboration has been floating around the Internet recently, but we’ve finally got an official look at the full six-piece footwear team-up. Taking on the Zig Kinetica II, Nano X1, Club C Legacy, Freestyle Hi, Club C, and the Question Mid, the five former pairs make up the signature Power Rangers colors of red, black, blue, pink, and yellow respectively, while the Question Mid brings this all together as the “Megazord” of the pack.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "UNC" Set To Drop In 2022: First Look

2021 isn't even halfway done and we are already getting teasers for next year's sneaker releases. There are a ton of Instagram sneaker pages that seem to have the inside scoop on this kind of stuff and more often than not, they come through with the correct information, and even some solid and accurate mock-ups. Now, @zsneakerheadz is preparing sneakerheads for the Spring of 2022, by showcasing mock-ups of some of the shoes that are slated to release in about a year's time.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike SB Bruin React Surfaces In A “Camper”-Friendly Colorway

In preparation for skateboarding’s first appearance in the Olympics, NIKE, Inc. unveiled the Nike SB Bruin React, an updated take on the classic basketball-turned-skate shoe. For its latest style, the shoe has indulged in a “Dark Wine/Cashmere/Pink Oxford/Dutch Blue” ostensibly in-line with Nike Sportswear propositions like the Nike Air Max...
Retailsneakernews.com

Two Tones Of Green Appear On This New Balance 1500 Made In UK

The Summer energy has gotten to everyone, it seems. Even New Balance is joining in on the fun, adding bright pops of green to this Made In UK 1500. But in typical NB fashion, muted tones still take the lead roles. Black suede, for instance, marks the majority of the lower half, its exterior only accented with bright “1500” embroidery. Below, the tooling sports a white midsole and gum bottom, while the base opposite prefers to complement said neutral with the brand’s signature grey. Then, the aforementioned shades of green finally come into play — the deeper of the two placed along the colar and tongue, the lighter atop the mid-panel and “N” logo.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low Releasing in Phillies Colors

Reebok and Allen Iverson will launch a new colorway of the Question Low for the warmer months. This time around the dress the pair up in throwback Philadelphia Phillies colors. This Reebok Question Low features a Digital Blue, Classic Burgundy, and White color combination. Utilizing Light Blue across the base...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34” To Release In Full Family Sizes

Despite the Nike Zoom Freak line’s association with Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was no other than teammate P.J. Tucker who debuted the Nike Zoom Freak 3 on court. Although an orange colorway was seen on the Bucks player in Atlanta, a black and purple “Project 34” offering will also be included in the performance sneaker’s first official drop, and unfortunately it will be quite a while until Giannis sports the Freak 3 on court after suffering a terrible injury during Game 4.
Lifestylesneakernews.com

Bugs And Lola Bunny Get Their Own Nike Renew Elevate 2

Ahead of the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” NIKE, Inc. has been unveiling official images of the footwear it’s prepped for the block-buster film. The latest example?: A Nike Renew Elevate 2 featuring Lola and Bugs Bunny. A newer, budget-friendlier proposition from Nike Basketball, the aforementioned model features...
Apparelsneakernews.com

UNDERCOVER To Exclusively Launch Third GYAKUSOU Nike VaporFly NEXT% In Royal

First revealed in early 2020, UNDERCOVER‘s next Nike GYAKUSOU collection has only been officially announced this week. In addition to two previously seen colorways, the Japanese institution has shared a royal blue VaporFly NEXT% that it’ll be launching exclusively through its “brick-and-mortar” locations. Although the forthcoming pair features the ZoomX...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Women’s Converse Run Star Motion Releases Tomorrow

From a Keith Haring collaboration to this year’s Pride collection, Converse has been giving special treatment to the Run Star Hike—an edgy take on the classic Converse Chuck Taylor that features an exaggerated jagged rubber sole. As if the chunky silhouette couldn’t get bolder, the Converse design team incorporates progressive design and innovative comfort systems to craft the Run Star Motion.