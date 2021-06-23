The Reebok Kamikaze II Low Appears In Miami-Friendly Tones

The Summer energy has gotten to everyone, it seems. Even New Balance is joining in on the fun, adding bright pops of green to this Made In UK 1500. But in typical NB fashion, muted tones still take the lead roles. Black suede, for instance, marks the majority of the lower half, its exterior only accented with bright “1500” embroidery. Below, the tooling sports a white midsole and gum bottom, while the base opposite prefers to complement said neutral with the brand’s signature grey. Then, the aforementioned shades of green finally come into play — the deeper of the two placed along the colar and tongue, the lighter atop the mid-panel and “N” logo.