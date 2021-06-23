The Reebok Kamikaze II Low Appears In Miami-Friendly Tones
The Reebok Kamikaze II Low has recently joined the brand’s nostalgia-driven efforts, surfacing in a health mix of original and retro styles. Unlike the latest take on the model’s taller counterpart, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a “White/Aqua/Orange” colorway appropriate of a Miami sports team association. Textured leather bases are clad in the palette’s vibrant blue, while angular detailing on the midsole delivers stark citrus flair. Vector branding across the upper and sole unit further contribute to the Reebok shoe’s South Beach-friendly arrangement via its inclusion of a solid pink tone.sneakernews.com