DA: Man convicted of manslaughter in 2017 deadly N. Portland hit-and-run

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter and other charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in 2017. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform duties of driver to an injured person, reckless driving, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.