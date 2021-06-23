Cancel
Multnomah County, OR

DA: Man convicted of manslaughter in 2017 deadly N. Portland hit-and-run

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter and other charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in 2017. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform duties of driver to an injured person, reckless driving, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

www.kptv.com
