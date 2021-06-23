Queer Horror Short STEAM Debuts on YouTube for Pride Month

This list of LGBTQ horror books was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get horror news, reviews, deals, and more!. Happy Pride, everyone! Pride’s always a month to celebrate, but I have to admit that I love it just that much more when you add a little (or a lot) of horror. And thanks to this glorious horror boom that we are currently experiencing, I have a wealth of incredible titles to choose from! Which is why I’m going to split this list in two, so we can have two weeks of queer horror recommendations.