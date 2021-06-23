Queer Horror Short STEAM Debuts on YouTube for Pride Month
João Dall’Stella’s Gay Horror Short Steam Debuts for Pride. A Couple’s Adventure in a Bathhouse Turns to Terror. Los Angeles, CA – In celebration of Pride Month, Brazilian director João Dall’Stella (Stalls, Dia De Las Carpas) has debuted his latest short film, Steam, free for audiences on YouTube. Over the course of 15 minutes, Dall’Stella follows an attractive young couple who decide to spice things up by visiting a bathhouse, only to find a murderous rampage behind the steam instead.horrornews.net