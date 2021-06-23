What Do SCOTUS Rulings on College Athletes, Goldman Sachs Say About Class Actions? Plus: Judge's Order Would Cut Fees in Roundup MDL
Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. This week, I looked at the U.S. Supreme Court‘s rulings on Monday involving two class actions. A federal judge awarding fees to lead counsel in Roundup lawsuits sounded the alarm on the use of common benefit doctrine in multidistrict litigation. Find out which two law firms got defunct Girardi Keese‘s transvaginal mesh clients.www.law.com