What Do SCOTUS Rulings on College Athletes, Goldman Sachs Say About Class Actions? Plus: Judge's Order Would Cut Fees in Roundup MDL

02-Jul-2021 - The US Department of Justice has submitted an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the US urging the US Supreme Court to affirm the US Court of Appeals for Seventh Circuit in Servotronics, Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC, 975 F.3d 689 (7th Cir. 2020), cert. granted, 141 S. Ct. 1684 (2021). That decision held that a private arbitral tribunal is not a "foreign or international tribunal" for purposes of 28 U.S.C. § 1782, and that US district courts may not provide discovery assistance under the statute for use in private foreign arbitrations (see Legal Update, US Supreme Court grants certiorari to resolve whether an international private arbitration tribunal is a "foreign tribunal" under 28 U.S.C. § 1782). By its decision, the Seventh Circuit joined the US Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fifth Circuits, but deepened the circuit split with the US Courts of Appeals in the Fourth and Sixth Circuits.