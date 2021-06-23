Cancel
What Do SCOTUS Rulings on College Athletes, Goldman Sachs Say About Class Actions? Plus: Judge's Order Would Cut Fees in Roundup MDL

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. This week, I looked at the U.S. Supreme Court‘s rulings on Monday involving two class actions. A federal judge awarding fees to lead counsel in Roundup lawsuits sounded the alarm on the use of common benefit doctrine in multidistrict litigation. Find out which two law firms got defunct Girardi Keese‘s transvaginal mesh clients.

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Northwestern University Retirement Plan Suit Heads to SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the fees and investment options in Northwestern University’s retirement plan, the justices announced Friday, following the advice of the acting U.S. solicitor general. Northwestern employees want the high court to undo a 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Congress & Courtssecuritymagazine.com

Supreme Court decision may have significant implications for data breach and privacy class actions

The United States Supreme Court has reshaped class standing in a landmark ruling. TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez asked whether class members who suffer no actual injury can be included in a damages class under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23. The Court, in a 5-4 opinion led by Justice Kavanaugh, put it simply: “no concrete harm, no standing.” The Court’s holding has potentially significant implications for data breach and privacy class actions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Justice Department argues international private arbitral tribunal is not a "foreign tribunal"

02-Jul-2021 - The US Department of Justice has submitted an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the US urging the US Supreme Court to affirm the US Court of Appeals for Seventh Circuit in Servotronics, Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC, 975 F.3d 689 (7th Cir. 2020), cert. granted, 141 S. Ct. 1684 (2021). That decision held that a private arbitral tribunal is not a "foreign or international tribunal" for purposes of 28 U.S.C. § 1782, and that US district courts may not provide discovery assistance under the statute for use in private foreign arbitrations (see Legal Update, US Supreme Court grants certiorari to resolve whether an international private arbitration tribunal is a "foreign tribunal" under 28 U.S.C. § 1782). By its decision, the Seventh Circuit joined the US Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fifth Circuits, but deepened the circuit split with the US Courts of Appeals in the Fourth and Sixth Circuits.
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Internet research is costly for juror; bar dues claim partly resurrected

Federal juror’s internet research cost over $11K. A federal judge in New Jersey has held a juror in contempt and fined him more than $11,000 for conducting internet research on a case, despite warnings against such conduct. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler of the District of New Jersey had declared a mistrial after learning that the juror shared his internet findings with other jurors. The juror had researched a patch on the uniform of an immigration officer after fellow jurors suggested that it was a trade union logo. The juror said the patch was a white supremacist logo. The defendant was accused of resisting an immigration arrest. The fine represented the costs associated with empaneling the jury. (Law360, U.S. attorney’s office press release, Reuters)
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Ruling on Goldman Sachs Was More Psychological Than Legal

The Supreme Court’s decision in the shareholders’ suit against Goldman Sachs over the bank’s transparency was extremely subtle, leaving enough room for both sides to say that they were happy with it. And it did very little, if anything, to make new law. So what were the justices doing, exactly?...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Securities class action defendants counting on SCOTUS’ Goldman ruling

(Reuters) - Why are defense lawyers so jazzed about the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday in Goldman Sachs Group Inc v. Arkansas Teachers Retirement System?. The court’s primary holding, after all, shouldn’t have been much of a surprise. In a majority opinion by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court ruled that before certifying shareholder classes, trial judges should consider a wide range of evidence, including the nature of a defendant’s alleged misrepresentations, to decide whether corporate misstatements distorted a company’s share price.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Roundup Suit Lawyers’ ‘Far-Reaching’ Fee Request Cut by Judge

The lead attorneys in multidistrict litigation over allegations Monsanto Company ‘s weed killer Roundup caused cancer overstepped when requesting an 8.25% holdback on all recoveries from the company, a California federal judge said. Judge Vince Chhabria, who oversees federal Roundup liability cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Class Suing Goldman Sachs Decertified by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (CN) — Unwinding certification of a class of investors in a securities fraud case against Goldman Sachs, the Supreme Court called Monday for another look at whether the banking giant’s misrepresentations were too generic to actually inflate its stock price. “The Second Circuit correctly placed the burden of proving...
Congress & CourtsDEALBREAKER

Goldman’s Laziness Deprives Supreme Court Of Opportunity To Further Throttle Class Actions

Say what you will about the United States Supreme Court and its apparently strange and, to conservatives, vexing constellations of coalitions on all sorts of things, but above all it has been constructed to protect business interests. Well, maybe above all to drive cross-shaped loopholes into every aspect of American law and life, but business interests are a close second. And key to that effort has been the erosion to near-nothing of class-action lawsuits, which may have been a useful tool in the hands of the poor and powerless, but which are a serious pain in the ass of corporate capitalists.
Congress & CourtsBusiness Wire

Consumer Federation of America, American Association for Justice and Public Justice Issue Statement on Goldman Sachs Supreme Court Ruling

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA, AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE AND PUBLIC JUSTICE ISSUE STATEMENT ON GOLDMAN SACHS SUPREME COURT RULING. The Consumer Federation of America, American Association for Justice and Public Justice issued the following statement today...
Congress & Courtsksal.com

SCOTUS Rules On Education-Related Benefits For Student Athletes

(Washington, DC) — The Supreme Court is ruling on education-related benefits to student athletes. In a blow to the NCAA, the court said colleges can no longer be prohibited from providing student athletes with education-related benefits like free laptops, musical instruments, lab equipment or compensation for internships. The ruling was...