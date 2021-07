While the United States' Semiquincentennial — yes, this is the preferred term for the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, according to Boston's Channel 25 News — is still five years away, the Pabst Brewing Company is all ready to party. If you, too, are planning a truly epic Fourth of July bash, the kind to which you'll be inviting each and every one of your social media friends and followers, they've got just what you need: a 1,776-pack of beer that yes, actually does hold 1,776 cans of their signature Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, an amount equivalent to 74 cases or 296 6-packs. According to Forbes, this box o'beer is officially the world's largest (Guinness — the records book, not the rival beer brand — has yet to weigh in).