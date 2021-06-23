Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a 'con artist'

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game. “It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said in a...

spectrumnews1.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nats Gm#Ap#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Girardi's support for Neris as closer is wavering

PHILADELPHIA — It's not like Hector Neris didn't have his chances this season to keep his closer's role. Neris, who blew his third save in his last five tries Wednesday to hand the Washington Nationals a 13-12 victory at Citizens Bank Park, had been the subject of fan and media scrutiny in recent weeks, but had received manager Joe Girardi's support all along.
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 71 lineups: Nats at Phillies

Well, guess what? There’s another ballgame to be played in Philadelphia. This afternoon. The buzz from Tuesday night’s histrionics hasn’t dissipated yet, but the Nationals and Phillies can’t wait for that to happen before taking the field again for the finale of this quick, two-game series. The Nats, by virtue...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Playing Kapler’s Giants Shines Spotlight on Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit their former manager Gabe Kapler and the first-place San Francisco Giants for a three-game set at Oracle Park this weekend. A victory Wednesday without injured stars Bryce Harper and Jean Segura held off a potential sweep by the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers and brought the Phillies back up to .500 at 33-33.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Nats activate Max Scherzer to start Tuesday in Philly

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer, 36, left his last start June 11 against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He was diagnosed with groin inflammation and later placed on the IL.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski defends Joe Girardi after slam by Nationals’ Mike Rizzo

Dave Dombrowski is standing by his man. The Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations defended manager Joe Girardi, who was blasted by Mike Rizzo. The Washington Nationals general manager called Girardi a “con artist” following Tuesday’s game, which saw the Phillies manager insist umpires check Max Scherzer for illegal substances, leading to a verbal feud with the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Girardi was ejected after leaving the Phillies dugout as the showdown escalated.
MLBMLB

Dombrowski backs Girardi after Rizzo remark

PHILADELPHIA -- Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo called Phillies manager Joe Girardi a “con artist” for saying he had legitimate reasons to ask umpires to inspect Max Scherzer a third time for foreign substances on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Rizzo believes Girardi only...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer feuds with Phillies’ Joe Girardi over substance checks

MLB’s new sticky substance rules are already causing havoc, and resulted in a feud between Nationals ace Max Scherzer and Phillies manager Joe Girardi on just their second day since being implemented. Scherzer was checked for foreign substances three times in his first four innings against Philadelphia. He came up...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies notes: Will Girardi avoid sticky situations? Pitching plans, Didi update

Major League Baseball on Monday began its crackdown against pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs. Pitchers were checked randomly by umpires between innings. The Phillies were off on Monday so Joe Girardi watched Day 1 of the great enforcement on television. “I saw them check gloves and hats and belts,”...
MLBcbslocal.com

Velasquez Tosses 2-Hitter Over 7, Phillies Hang On To Beat Marlins 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held on for a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Velasquez (3-2) allowed singles to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jon Berti, struck out seven and retired...
MLBNew York Post

Joe Girardi’s Phillies season has been full of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera leading off for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Herrera will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Jordan Holloway and the Marlins. Luke Williams moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Herrera for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
MLBNBC Washington

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer Leads DC's Deferred Contract List

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies 7/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins (34-45) and the Philadelphia Phillies (37-41) will battle in Game 3 of a three-game set face-off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 6:05 PM ET. Miami split the first two installments of a series after an 11-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. However, the Marlins lost the series opener at 3-4 on Tuesday. Last time out, starter Jordan Holloway made 3.0 innings with five earned runs on four base hits allowed with five walks granted and struck out five Philadelphia batters in the win. Right Fielder Adam Duvall earned three runs scored on three base hits with an RBI while 3rd Baseman Joe Panik contributed a two-run score on two hits with two RBIs in leading Miami. First Baseman Garrett Cooper pitched in one run on three base hits with two RBIs while Left Fielder Jesus Sanchez added a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Fish.