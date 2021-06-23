Justin Case Lebarron Sentenced to Distribute Fentanyl
Pasco Drug Dealer, Justin Case Lebarron Who Ordered Dumping Of Body Of Fentanyl Overdose Victim Sentenced To Life Imprisonment. Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Justin Case Lebarron (28, Pasco County) to life imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.stl.news