Justin Case Lebarron Sentenced to Distribute Fentanyl

STL.News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pasco Drug Dealer, Justin Case Lebarron Who Ordered Dumping Of Body Of Fentanyl Overdose Victim Sentenced To Life Imprisonment. Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Justin Case Lebarron (28, Pasco County) to life imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
