Paws and Claws: Fireworks can create stress in some pets

This gorgeous girl is Daisy, a 1-year-old German shepherd mix. Daisy loves being outside, whether that is playing in the yard, going for a walk or sunbathing. She’s very motivated to please and picks up on tricks and routines quickly with consistent training. Daisy is seeking a home where she is the only pet, and while she does not demand attention from her people, she does like occasional pets and ear rubs while gently resting her head in your lap. Meet Mr. Stinkins! This handsome boy is a 9-year-old short hair kitty. He’s very curious and loves to follow you around the room, rubbing up on your leg and saying hello. Age is just a number, especially in Mr. Stinkins’ case — you would never know he’s almost 10 years old with how active he is! He loves getting tons of attention, but doesn’t love to share it with other kitties. He is a one-kitty-sunbathing-in-the-window kind of guy! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.