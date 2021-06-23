Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Judge blocks Iowa abortion law requiring 24-hour waiting period

By Chandelis Duster, CNN
WNEM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- An Iowa law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion was permanently blocked by a district judge on Monday. District Judge Mitchell E. Turner ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated a 2018 decision by the Iowa Supreme Court that protects abortion rights. The law is also unconstitutional, Turner ruled, because the state legislature violated the Iowa Constitution's "single-subject rule" when it included the measure with another unrelated bill. Turner also canceled a trial for the case that was set to take place in January 2022.

www.wnem.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Iowa Legislature#Abortion Rights#Cnn#The Iowa Supreme Court#Gop#Republican#Iowans#House#Senate#The Us Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
ACLU
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...