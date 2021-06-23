Cancel
Spiral arrives on Digital 7/13 and on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand 7/20

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe terrifying new chapter in the book of Saw comes home when Spiral arrives on Digital July 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand July 20 from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures. Play Their Game...

horrornews.net
