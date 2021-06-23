Spiral arrives on Digital 7/13 and on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand 7/20

A new edition to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series, the tongue-in-cheek vampire film Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) August 17 from Lionsgate. Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat stars Golden Globe® nominee David Carradine (2005, Best Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Kill Bill: Vol.2), Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2, “The Colbys,” A Prince for Christmas), Morgan Brittany (Gypsy, Gable and Lombard, TV’s “Dallas”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, TV’s “Ash vs Evil Dead”), and Golden Globe® nominee Jim Metzler (1983, Best Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Tex). Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat will be available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.