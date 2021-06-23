Spiral arrives on Digital 7/13 and on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand 7/20

If you are a fan of the action-pack John Wick films or the Liam Neeson Taken films, I have just found the new must-see film for you. Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in a fast-paced movie that’ reminiscent of a video game in the way it just keeps going forward and doesn’t seem to slow down at all. There is a good reason for this. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who directed Hardcore Henry, which, if you haven’t seen it, plays out like a first-person shooter video game. Nobody was written by Derek Kolstad, who has written the entire John Wick franchise. Between those two credentials, the style and outcome of this movie are not really a shock to anybody.