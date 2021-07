According to Sarah & A-Train's Brain Strain this morning, 60% of all New England women own $500 worth of THIS. What is it?. Not the right answer, but MAN those things can be expensive. It's all about the label with some of these things. I found a Hermes bag online that they are selling for OVER $21,000. I don't know how much money I would have to make in order to justify buying a purse that I PUT ON THE FLOOR of a public bathroom when I have to pee. I suppose, if you have that amount of money, why not. Also, when did the word change from pocketbooks to purse? I thought purse was old... but nope. If you use the word, "pocketbook," you sound old apparently.