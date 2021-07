Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.1168-A/A.108-B) establishing clinical staffing committees in general hospitals. The staffing committees, which will be jointly composed of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, ancillary staff members providing direct patient care, and hospital administrators, will be charged with collaboratively developing clinical staffing plans that include specific guidelines on how many patients are assigned to each nurse and how many ancillary staff are assigned to each unit. The first plan must be adopted by the committee and submitted to the New York State Department of Health by July 1, 2022. The legislation also creates an advisory commission to evaluate the effectiveness of the staffing committees.