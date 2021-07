After two days of jury selection and a day and half of testimony, former District Attorney, Brandon Hughes, accepted a plea deal and changed his non-guilty plea to a guilty plea on two of the seven counts brought against him in Lee County. He pleaded guilty to count 4 – use of his office for personal gain; and to count 7 – perjury in the first degree. Hughes’ legal team approached the prosecution during the lunch break stating that he was willing to discuss a plea and asked them to make an offer. The remaining five charges were dropped as part of the agreement. The eighth charge against him originated out of Montgomery, and that charge is also expected to be dropped in the near future as part of this agreement.