New “Impact by Instructure” solution will provide a guided user experience in Canvas and other products to promote deeper engagement with learning. Instructure announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire EesySoft, the technology adoption vendor that empowers educators and students to more effectively use edtech products like Canvas. Through this acquisition, Instructure will rebrand EesySoft as “Impact by Instructure,” with solutions designed to help institutions improve adoption of education technologies, seamlessly navigate new platforms, and evaluate the impact they have on student engagement and outcomes.