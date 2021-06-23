Op-Ed: State Budget is ‘Most Cruel’

The spring session of the Illinois General Assembly is now history. At the beginning of the session, there was renewed hope that critical aspects of Illinois government might change. After all, for the first time in decades, the House had a new speaker. After nearly 40 years as House speaker, interrupted by a short two-year stint by Lee Daniels, Michael Madigan resigned as speaker and soon thereafter as a House member. Madigan is at the center of a highly publicized scandal involving Commonwealth Edison, as were several of Madigan’s lobbying cronies. Recently, Madigan’s former chief of staff, Tim Mapes, was indicted by a federal grand jury. Mapes has pleaded innocent to charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.