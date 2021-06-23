Cancel
Politics

Op-Ed: State Budget is ‘Most Cruel’

By Rep. Marjorie Porter
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, the NH House and Senate will be voting on the final version of the state’s two-year budget. This will be my sixth budget vote. I’ve seen some good, and some bad. But I’ve never seen the likes of this one. The good budgets use available revenues to maintain...

indepthnh.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/
