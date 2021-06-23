Cancel
Drata Raises $25Million Series A To Accelerate Rapid Growth Of Its Security And Compliance Automation Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany Raises Round Six Months After Seed Funding To Support Its 100% Month-over-month Average Growth Rate And Expand Product To Support Additional Compliance Frameworks. Drata, a next-gen security and compliance automation company, announced $25M in Series A funding led by GGV Capital. The new financing comes six months after the company’s initial seed round and launch out of stealth. Drata’s platform helps companies achieve and maintain continuous compliance through automated security control monitoring and evidence collection. New investors Okta Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investors (SVCI), as well as insiders Cowboy Ventures and Leaders Fund also participated in the round, along with several strategic investors and security practitioners.

