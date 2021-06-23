Cancel
Tableau and Momentive Bring Data to the Forefront to Explore What Is the “New Normal”

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

As more than half of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and governments are relaxing restrictions on businesses, Tableau and Momentive are announcing the launch of Pathway to a New Normal, a new year-long public opinion research initiative that will explore through data how people are thinking about work in a changed America.

aithority.com
