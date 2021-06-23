Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Recap of Texas Baseball’s Big Win!

hornfm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Baseball finished a great game against Tennessee in dominant fashion 8-4 in The College World Series elimination game yesterday. Tanner Witt was phenomenal for 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and no free passes. He came out of the bullpen in the fourth to get Texas out of a jam and then allowed just two base runners the rest of the way. He picked up his fifth win of the season to keep the Longhorns alive in the College World Series.

hornfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Recap Of Texas Baseball#Texas Baseball#Longhorns#Texasbaseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph has resigned as the pop star's manager. Rudolph wrote a letter to Britney's conservators, stating he hadn't talked to the 39-year-old in two-and-a-half years and it is in her best interest that he resign. The news comes amid Spears' court battle to end her conservatorship.
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy