Despite the fact that he’s only been in the league since 2017, Butker has already proven himself to be one of the best kickers and if he keeps playing the way he’s playing, he might soon be at the top of his list. In four seasons with the Chiefs, Butker has hit 90.3 percent of his field goals (121 of 134), which makes him the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history and the only guy he’s behind is the guy who’s ranked ahead of him on this list.