Core BTS Acquires Aptera Software Inc.

In March, Oracle announced an expansion to their Autonomous Data Warehouse that can bring the benefits of ADW — automating previously manual tasks — to large groups of new potential users. Oracle calls the expansion “the first self-driving database,” and its goal with the new features is to “completely transform cloud data warehousing from a complex ecosystem … that requires extensive expertise into an intuitive, point-and-click experience” that will enable all types of professionals to access, work with, and build business insights with data, from engineers to analysts and data scientists to business users, all without the help of IT.