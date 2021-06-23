Core BTS Acquires Aptera Software Inc.
Core BTS’s acquisition of Aptera deepens application development solutions in the company’s services portfolio. Core BTS, an award-winning IT and managed services provider, announced the acquisition of Aptera Software, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based software development company, specializing in the Microsoft stack. The Aptera acquisition further advances the company’s application development and modernization capabilities, particularly on Microsoft Azure, enhancing Core BTS’s ability to meet the accelerating client demand for modern application solutions as part of holistic digital transformation.aithority.com