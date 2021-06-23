Cloud Native Blackbird Delivers Up To 35% Lower Total Cost of Ownership Than Cloud Adapted On Premise Video Editing

Company reimagines public safety’s siloed systems and applications to create a connected, collaborative and complete software suite. Motorola Solutions announced the launch of its complete CommandCentral suite. This release is public safety’s first ever cloud-native, end-to-end command center software suite that unifies the flow of data as an incident unfolds to provide greater clarity for mission-critical response and decision making. CommandCentral was developed following years of customer-based research and introduces a novel user experience that completely transforms the way public safety personnel collect, access and view information. The suite is built on a unified data platform that collects all agency data across 911 call handling, dispatch, video analytics, field reports, records, evidence and community engagement, and makes the data instantly actionable through assisted intelligence and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the incident.