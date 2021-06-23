Cloud Native Blackbird Delivers Up To 35% Lower Total Cost of Ownership Than Cloud Adapted On Premise Video Editing
Blackbird plc the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today launches its report ‘Video editing in the cloud: An analysis of the true Total Cost of Ownership’. Based on independent research, the report highlights the hidden costs of traditional on premise video editing workflows adapted for the cloud, known as ‘cloud based’, when compared to cloud native Blackbird.aithority.com