Four members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, have invited pop icon Britney Spears to testify before Congress. "You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help," reads the opening to the letter dated June 30 and addressed to Spears posted to the Florida Republican's website. "The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen."