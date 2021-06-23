Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SafeGraph Announces Official Partnership with Tyler Technologies

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

SafeGraph partners with Tyler Technologies to provide points of interest and foot traffic data in Tyler Recovery Insights solution. SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places, has announced an official partnership with Tyler Technologies, the largest provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Through this partnership, SafeGraph will make their points of interest (POIs) and foot traffic data available through the Tyler Recovery Insights solution for municipal and state governments.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyler Recovery Insights#Core Places#Patterns#Vp Of Partnerships#Recovery Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Carsaithority.com

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban e-Mobility Leadership

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban E-Mobility Leadership. Switch Mobility Ltd., the new electrified commercial vehicles group backed by the Hinduja Group, announces its formal launch by combining the electric commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and the former Optare company to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.
Economyaithority.com

Atrium Launches Automated Goal Tracking to Revolutionize Data-Driven Sales Management

New Functionality Automates Goal Tracking for Sales, Enables Instant Visibility, Accountability and Data-Driven Coaching, Driving a 30% Increase in Win Rate. Atrium, the proactive data-driven sales management platform that empowers sales managers to improve team performance, announced automated goal tracking which enables the ability to set and track sales team and individual rep goals at a granular level in an automated fashion. The new features vastly improve sales manager efficiency while providing the insights they need to be more effective managers.
Softwareaithority.com

ZoomInfo Partners With LeanData to Improve Speed and Accuracy of Lead Delivery Through Record Enrichment

Integration to Bolster Breadth of Prospect Data, Improve Lead Delivery Quality and Speed for Joint Zoominfo and LeanData Customers. ZoomInfo, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, and LeanData, a leader in lead-to-account matching and routing, have announced a partnership and new integration. Marrying the strengths of each of their native Salesforce applications, this partnership delivers a seamless, elegant product experience for their joint customers. Enriching Salesforce records within LeanData’s sophisticated lead-to-account matching and routing flows with ZoomInfo data provides customers with the ability to deliver leads to the right sales representatives with greater accuracy and speed, driving revenue growth.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

ObvioHealth Raises $31 Million, Adds Two Strategic Partners to Bolster Capabilities and Drive Growth Globally

ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces it has raised $31 million in its latest round of financing. The round was led by two new partners: Dedalus Group, an international healthcare IT and diagnostic software provider, leader in Europe and backed by Ardian, and Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech”), Asia Pacific’s highest revenue biotech-specialist CRO in 2020.
Technologyaithority.com

Third Iron Announces Available LibKey Integration With eReserve Plus

AI-based linking technology LibKey to improve and accelerate full text access for researchers using eReserve Plus. Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the available integration of LibKey for libraries subscribing to eReserve Plus. LibKey, an AI-based, next generation linking technology delivers fast, reliable, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles that libraries make available from publisher and aggregator sources. eReserve Plus is a leading digital resource distribution platform used by libraries globally that enables easy creation of reading lists for sharing of content in a copyright-compliant way.
Technologyaithority.com

CYSIAM Partners With CrowdStrike to Secure Clients’ Operations

The cyber security firm CYSIAM announced it is partnering with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, to utilise the CrowdStrike Falcon Overwatch solution as part of CYSIAM’s new Cyber Defence Operations (CDO) service. CYSIAM will launch their CDO service formally over the summer of 2021 throughout the...
Economyaithority.com

CoinPayments Drives Further Growth With Key Appointments For Global Business Development & Partnerships Team

CoinPayments, the world’s leading cryptocurrency payment processor, announced Sara Dube as Global Partnership Development Manager and Marc Bourgeois as Business Development and Sales Manager for Canada. Both will bring their considerable industry experience to CoinPayments’ global business development and partnerships team, supporting the ongoing expansion strategy. “CoinPayments has been making...
Internetaithority.com

Consumers Fear Businesses Are Prioritizing Speed Over Security as Online Fraud and Identity Theft Grow

New Research Highlights Rising Concerns Around Online Security Risks as Reliance on Online Services Increases. Consumers around the world fear that businesses are now compromising online security in their efforts to deliver seamless digital experiences. According to research released by Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, 71% of respondents living in China, the UK and the U.S. feel that online brands are now prioritizing speed over security.
Businessaithority.com

Kyndryl Names Matt Milton President Of US Business

Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl’s President in the U.S. Mr. Milton’s appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to...
Technologyaithority.com

VIZIO Announces Certifications For Open Addressable Ready Tech Ecosystem

LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach Meet Specifications, Working With VIZIO to Expand Local and National Addressable TV Implementations Across the OAR Open Addressable TV Standard. VIZIO (VZIO) announced that LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach have met the technology specifications of the Open...
Educationaithority.com

Meten EdtechX To Enhance Online Merge Offline (OMO) Services For Students

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that the Company plans to enhance its online merge offline (OMO) services for its students. Since the beginning of 2021, the Company has completed the online delivery of 84,000 class hours of its offline courses through the OMO system, which contributed RMB21 million in gross billing.
Businessaithority.com

Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New Leadership

In a shift from services-only to a product focused company Night Lion Security becomes SHADOWBYTE. Night Lion Security, known for specialized cyber-risk management services and investigations, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. The newly named SHADOWBYTE shifts focus from services to selling investigative products created by company founder, Dr. Vinny Troia, while investigating some of the world’s largest breaches.
Technologyaithority.com

Pearl Granted Patent For AI Dental Radiology Technology

The Technology Was Developed to Facilitate an Ergonomic User Experience for Second Opinion, Pearl’s Flagship Patient-Facing Assistive Radiology Solution. Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, announced that the United States Patent Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,984,529 entitled “Systems and methods for automated medical image annotation.” The patent covers the technological system underpinning the user interface (UI) of its assistive dental radiology AI device, Second Opinion.
Businessaithority.com

HUB Security Ltd. And Scaleout Announce Partnership For Secure Federated AI

HUB Security Ltd. has announced a partnership agreement with Swedish-based Scaleout bringing Scaleout’s expertise in decentralized and federated AI to HUB Security’s secure confidential computing cybersecurity platform. The partnership will focus on applications where the data for AI is distributed across multiple silos and performance requires physical proximity to the...
Businessaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Businessaithority.com

Parks Associates Announces Consumer Technology Expert Mark Vena As Smart Home And Strategy Leader

Industry veteran brings decades of expertise to international research firm celebrating its 35th year in 2021. Parks Associates announced that Mark Vena, a longtime consumer technology executive, joined the research firm as Senior Director, Smart Home and Strategy. Parks Associates, celebrating its 35th year, is the leader for industry and consumer research and expertise focused on consumer, computing, and mobile technology markets. The firm conducts quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households, produces more than 70 syndicated research studies annually, and serves its clients with custom research, marketing services, and executive conferences.
Economyaithority.com

E-Mobility Startup Ridepanda Extends Its Funding By $3.75Million To Create Happier And Healthier Cities

Key investors include Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures and General Catalyst. Ridepanda, the world’s first online dealership for micro-mobility, announced the raise of $3.75 million in new financing to help transform personal transportation and meet the surging demand for electric vehicles. Investors include Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures, and General Catalyst. Ridepanda sees e-rides as the ultimate way to create healthier, more connected communities that reduce carbon emissions and pollution through environmentally-friendly modes of transportation.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires CS Technology To Expand Cloud First Infrastructure Engineering Capabilities

L to R: John Rosato, CEO of CS Technology and Steve Murphy, senior managing director of Accenture Technology. Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. CS Technology brings decades of experience executing strategic initiatives on behalf of its clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessaithority.com

Articulate Raises $1.5 Billion In Series A Round Led By General Atlantic, With Participation From Blackstone Growth And ICONIQ Growth

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Inventory Recognized For Excellent Security With Veracode Certification

Cloud Inventory a leader in innovative inventory management technology, has announced that its mobile-first, cloud-based platform has strengthened its security credentials by receiving Veracode™ Verified Standard certification. The certification, indicated by the Veracode Seal, recognizes that companies utilizing Cloud Inventory’s low-code inventory management solutions can be assured of outstanding security.