SafeGraph Announces Official Partnership with Tyler Technologies
SafeGraph partners with Tyler Technologies to provide points of interest and foot traffic data in Tyler Recovery Insights solution. SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places, has announced an official partnership with Tyler Technologies, the largest provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Through this partnership, SafeGraph will make their points of interest (POIs) and foot traffic data available through the Tyler Recovery Insights solution for municipal and state governments.aithority.com