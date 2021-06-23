Standing Up For Trans Lives
Join Equitas Health Institute Lead Trainer Ramona Peel (she/her/hers) and Equitas Health Public Policy and Civic Engagement Manager Zach McCune (he/him/his) for a discussion of the ongoing legislative attacks aimed at the trans and non-binary community in statehouses nationwide, including right here in Ohio. This webinar will include an explanation of the motivations and goals of these transphobic bills and will conclude with practical tips on how you can stop these bills from becoming law. This is a free webinar and will include a question-and-answer session with Zach and Ramona.columbusfreepress.com