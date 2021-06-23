Standing Up For Trans Lives

It was very disheartening to hear of Mr. Mussare and Mr. Metzger’s attack on the James V Brown Library display of LGBT Pride Month. Pride Month is an occasion for the world’s LGBT communities to come together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves. Pride gatherings and displays such as the one at which the two County Commissioners take such offense are rooted in the arduous history of minority groups who have struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and be accepted for who they are. It has been a long hard road for them. Perhaps Mr. Mussare and Mr. Metzger are unaware of this but before the 1960s almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender person was illegal. Pride Month is a way of honoring how much the gay community has overcome.