CEO Secrets: Hopin founder shares his business advice

Jared King is Co-Founder & CEO of Invoiced, an award-winning, cloud-based platform for accounts receivable automation. Over the last decade, customer experience has become a discipline and way of thinking that’s important for businesses to master. The basic idea behind customer experience (or CX) as a business function is to examine the totality of touchpoints and interactions between the customer and your business in service of optimizing the end-to-end experience in both big and small ways. When you do it well, I've found that purposeful CX management can help your business achieve outcomes like increasing total ticket value, increasing repeat purchases or reducing customer churn. At the highest level, optimized CX rewards both the customer and the business, which can result in higher lifetime value for both parties.