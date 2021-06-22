Cancel
Economy

CEO Secrets: Hopin founder shares his business advice

BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO of digital conferencing platform Hopin shares his business advice for the CEO Secrets series. Learn more CEO Secrets here.

San Francisco Business Times

Executive Profile: Scratchpad co-founder and CEO Pouyan Salehi reveals his business philosophy

Scratchpad CEO Pouyan Salehi has a more than seven-year history of building technology for the sales space with his co-founder Cyrus Karbassiyoon. They keep finding problems to solve just by looking at whether there could be improvements to the way things are done. “We've always approached what we do with a learner mindset,” Salehi says, “really listening and paying attention and observing as much as possible.” To get the idea for Scratchpad, their latest venture, they sat with account executives for several hours and saw that everyone was cobbling together tools to document their sales efforts. Salehi and his co-founder set out to create a single workspace tailored to the needs of salespeople. Now, with a rapidly growing team, Scratchpad is aiming to make sales data entry a more delightful experience.
Theater & DanceNME

CEO and founder of BTS’ agency HYBE steps down to focus on music production

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO and founder of HYBE, best known as the company behind K-pop juggernauts BTS, is stepping down form his role in order to focus on producing music. On July 1, HYBE announced the change is part of a company-wide restructuring of the agency to “accelerate global operations,” according to a press statement, per Variety. The CEO position will be position will now be filled by Park Ji-won, the former global CEO of game publisher NEXON Korea.
Businessadvisorhub.com

A Conversation with Jim Gold, CEO and Co-founder of Steward Partners Global Advisory

This week, AdvisorHub’s CEO, Tony Sirianni talks with Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners Global Advisory. The two discuss these transformational times as we come out of the pandemic, contemplating your business and personal life, building long-term collaborations, and the new partnership between Steward Partners and Goldman Sachs.
BusinessMySanAntonio

How Success Happened for Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge, for an episode of my podcast How Success Happens. I was initially drawn to Hinge because of their unorthodox tagline — "Designed to be Deleted." What kind of app would go out of its way to refer to its own deletion? A very popular one, it turns out. Hinge is the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, and even during the pandemic they saw their revenues triple.
TechnologyBBC

CEO Secrets: How to keep your staff in a crisis

Quin is a start-up which has made an app to help people with diabetes manage their health. It was launched last year in the UK and has proved popular. But a few months before the app was launched one of its two founders suddenly left. Her colleague Cyndi Williams had to think of a strategy to save the firm.
TechnologyItproportal

Business leaders often fail to listen to advice from IT

Business leaders often regard the IT department as a tool, rather than a source of innovation, which leads to a range of missed opportunities. This is according to a new report from IT firm Insight, which polled 550 senior IT decision-makers from enterprises with 500+ employees across Europe. The company found that almost three-quarters (72 percent) of business leaders see the IT department as a utility, rather than a business enabler. In just 22 percent of cases, the IT department was given a seat at the board.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

‘Exit Rich’ Offers Advice on Selling Your Business

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based author Michelle Seiler Tucker and co-author Sharon Lechter have just released a business book titled Exit Rich: The 6 P Method to Sell Your Business for Huge Profit. Fast Company Press, the book’s publisher, say the authors provide a “roadmap to build and package your business to attract a buyer, command the highest price, and secure your future.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silver Fern Healthcare's CEO And Co-Founder Colleen McGuire Named To Constellation Research 2022 Business Transformation 150

HARTFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern Healthcare's Co-Founder and CEO Colleen A. McGuire was recognized by Constellation Research on its 2022 Business Transformation 150 (BT150), an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe. Silver Fern Healthcare is transforming chronic disease care through its evidence-based, clinically validated SaaS behavior diagnostic and decision support platform.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

5 Strategies For Leaders To Discover A Personal Brand

In this three part series, we’ll explore various strategies to discover, create, and expand a personal brand for leaders. The first stop for any new personal brand is to discover what that brand is. Many factors are at play in discovering a personal brand, but what is most important are the various aspects that make a personal brand special and unique. There are many ways to think about this, these are a few of the most fundamental.
EconomyForbes

The CFO's Role In Creating A Positive Customer Experience

Jared King is Co-Founder & CEO of Invoiced, an award-winning, cloud-based platform for accounts receivable automation. Over the last decade, customer experience has become a discipline and way of thinking that’s important for businesses to master. The basic idea behind customer experience (or CX) as a business function is to examine the totality of touchpoints and interactions between the customer and your business in service of optimizing the end-to-end experience in both big and small ways. When you do it well, I've found that purposeful CX management can help your business achieve outcomes like increasing total ticket value, increasing repeat purchases or reducing customer churn. At the highest level, optimized CX rewards both the customer and the business, which can result in higher lifetime value for both parties.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Driving digital execution with FreightFriend CEO and founder Noam Frankel

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with FreightFriend CEO and founder Noam Frankel. FreightFriend’s cloud-based truckload procurement platform helps shippers and brokers build deep carrier relationships and drive digital execution. A pioneer and innovator, Frankel has spent nearly four decades building operations and technology in the logistics...
EconomyFast Company

Why legacy companies need to tap into their inner startup

Psychologists speak of the power of tapping into an adult’s inner child, which Stephen Diamond describes as “our childlike capacity for innocence, wonder, awe, joy, sensitivity, and playfulness.” Just as accessing one’s inner child often plays an indispensable role in healthy emotional development, it behooves legacy companies to plumb the depths of their inner startups.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Khalid Meniri, Founder & CEO Of Selfbook, Is Simplifying Hotel Bookings And Payments

Haley Crawford contributed to this story. The Founder and CEO of Selfbook, Khalid Meniri is shaking up the travel industry. With a background in app development for the likes of Moda Operandi, Harper’s Bazaar, and Unilever, the tech guru’s unique blend of analytical and design prowess has allowed him to generate some of the fashion and lifestyle industries’ strongest user experiences.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

infinityQ Founder & CEO Aurélie Hélouis On Female Entrepreneurial Success In Tech

Haley Crawford contributed to this story. Aurélie Hélouis, former senior officer and CTO in the French Navy, is the definition of a leader who can perform under pressure. In charge of over 80 jet engine technicians when she was just 24, she has been developing the ability to guide others through complex projects since the beginning of her career, and always manages to do so with a cool head.

