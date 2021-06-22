CEO Secrets: Hopin founder shares his business advice

Scratchpad CEO Pouyan Salehi has a more than seven-year history of building technology for the sales space with his co-founder Cyrus Karbassiyoon. They keep finding problems to solve just by looking at whether there could be improvements to the way things are done. “We've always approached what we do with a learner mindset,” Salehi says, “really listening and paying attention and observing as much as possible.” To get the idea for Scratchpad, their latest venture, they sat with account executives for several hours and saw that everyone was cobbling together tools to document their sales efforts. Salehi and his co-founder set out to create a single workspace tailored to the needs of salespeople. Now, with a rapidly growing team, Scratchpad is aiming to make sales data entry a more delightful experience.