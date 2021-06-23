Cancel
Rarible Raises $14.2 Million Series a LED by Venrock and CoinFund to Fuel Global Creator Economy and Take NFTs Mainstream

Cover picture for the articleLeading NFT marketplace and protocol announces partnerships with artists and creators Maxim, Ghostface, Johnny Nunez and Xeo Chu; will launch marketplace on Flow. Rarible, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and protocol for creating, selling, and collecting digital items, secured a Series A investment of $14.2 million led by Venrock and CoinFund, with participation from 01 Advisors. Rarible will use the funding to hire new team members and continue to build a community-owned, blockchain-based NFT marketplace, connecting digital content creators and buyers. In tandem with the Series A, Rarible announced that it will launch an NFT marketplace on the consumer-centric blockchain, Flow, in addition to its home base on rarible.com.

