Rarible Raises $14.2 Million Series a LED by Venrock and CoinFund to Fuel Global Creator Economy and Take NFTs Mainstream

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.