The People’s Princess was aware of the huge impact she could make on people’s lives and she took this responsibility to love very seriously. When she spoke to those in need, she exuberated compassion and made them feel listened too, which was a priceless gift. She told Martin Bashir in her 1995 BBC ‘Panorama’ interview: "The biggest disease in this day and age is that of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give."