Carroll, IA

CCSD To Switch To Pick-Up And Drop-Off Locations For In-Town Busing Beginning In August

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMap courtesy of Google Earth with stops denoted by the CCSD Transportation Department. The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education reviewed tentative plans for their in-town busing program for the 2021-22 school year during their meeting last (Tuesday) night. Last year, buses could not run at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, which required the district to make significant changes to how they transported students before and after school. However, Transportation Director, Jeff Cullen, says this should not be an issue come August.

