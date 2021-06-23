Cancel
Trailer For ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Released

By Adam Grunther
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official trailer for the upcoming television series Gossip Girl has been released. Gossip Girl will serve as a sequel series and soft reboot to the original show of the same name which ran from 2007 to 2012. It will premiere on the streaming service HBO Max. The 2021 series was created by Joshua Safran who served as a writer and executive producer for the original Gossip Girl series. The creators of the original show Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also serve as executive producers. Kristen Bell will once again return to voice Gossip Girl, the mysterious unseen and unknown blogger and the narrator of the series.

