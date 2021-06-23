Trailer For ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Released

It can be said that Candyman is remaining within the realm of known history at this point since from the trailer it would appear that the timeline isn’t going back as far as the original movie and its sequel did, meaning it won’t go back so far in history that the disconnect can be felt. Instead, things will be kept as close to current as possible, and the story is going back to Cabrini Green, which has been gentrified to such a degree that it’s no longer recognizable as the original tenement buildings in the first movie. But the feeling of dread is still there when the legend of Candyman is told by an old-time resident who’s played by Colman Domingo of Fear The Walking Dead. The story differs this time as it involves a man that handed out candy to the neighborhood kids but was falsely accused of hiding razor blades in the candies and beaten nearly to death before being slain by the police. The hook hand is still there, the bees are still there, and the terror is definitely still there.