Hitachi Vantara Enhances Lumada With the Acquisition of Smart Data Management Company Io-Tahoe

By AIT News Desk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Addition of IO-Tahoe’s Data Automation Capabilities Will Extend Governance and Data Quality Capabilities of Lumada for Enterprise and Industrial Iot Customers. Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, acquired data management innovator Io-Tahoe, a subsidiary of the UK energy company Centrica. Founded in 2017, Io-Tahoe brings together data engineering, science, and analytics on an open, unified platform, enabling data teams to collaborate and innovate faster.

