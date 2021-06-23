Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0adCkqju00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that was recently found by a girl in a Des Moines suburb, but investigators do not believe he’s linked to the bomb left at a nearby polling place in March. A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents looking into the explosive devices discovered in Ankeny have so far found no connection between the two. ATF agents on Friday arrested 46-year-old Chad Allen Williams of Johnston, Iowa in connection with a bomb found June 9 by an 8-year-old Ankeny girl playing outside her home. The bomb did not explode.

Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
City
Johnston, IA
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Pipe Bomb#Chad Allen#Alcohol#Ap#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Man Accused Of Using Pickax To Smash His Way Into Ottumwa Home

(Ottumwa, IA) — A southeast Iowa man is accused of using a pickax to smash his way into an Ottumwa home. Twenty-eight-year-old David Kendrick Junior then allegedly used the ax to destroy property inside the home and threatened to kill a man who was present. He allegedly ordered that man to get in the trunk of his own car. Witnesses say he broke out the window in another person’s car, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, drove over some nearby yards, and took off when police arrived. He was found in the backyard of another home a few minutes later. Police took Kendrick into custody. He has been charged with criminal mischief, going armed with intent, and eluding.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — A well-known Omaha, Nebraska, businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother. Kevin Paladino tells the Omaha World-Herald that his brother, 54-year-old Dave Paladino, was flying the plane that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that two people had died in the crash, but said the agency does not identify people involved in crashes. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday declined to release the names of those killed. Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when it crashed as it tried to land at the Lamoni airport.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Damaging Oil Pipeline Equipment

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging oil pipeline equipment and setting fires. The federal judge also ordered 39-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. The co-defendant in the case, Ruby Montoya, will be sentenced at a later date. The Des Moines women damaged valves and set fire to construction equipment along the pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states from 2016 to 2017. The two released a statement before their arrest admitting the vandalism.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Injuries from Fireworks More Than Doubled Since They Were Legalized For Sale

(Des Moines, IA) — A study finds that injuries from handling fireworks have more than doubled since it became legal to buy them four years ago. The numbers show many more children are getting hurt and more patients to require amputation. The state averaged 69 emergency room visits between 2013 and 2017. After the law was passed, that number jumped to 147 per year between 2017 and 2020. The report says patients are younger and more seriously injured now. Those hurt tend to be the handlers of fireworks rather than those enjoying the show. Iowa became the 43rd state to allow retailers to sell fireworks in 2017. You can buy fireworks at 583 licensed sites in the state this year.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Woman Who Killed Her Husband’s Girlfriend Given Life Sentence

(Knoxville, IA) — An Iowa woman who killed her estranged husband’s girlfriend will spend the rest of her life in prison. Michelle Boat had been convicted by a Marion County jury in May. She was sentenced Thursday. Investigators say Boat stabbed Tracy Mondabough because she was dating Boat’s husband. The defense attorney acknowledged during the trial that Boat killed the victim. He asked the jury to find her guilty of the lesser charged of voluntary manslaughter.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

New Law Allows Iowa Parents to Certify Driver’s Education

(Des Moines, IA) — A new Iowa law that goes into effect today (Thursday) lets the parents of teenagers certify they’ve taught their child to drive, so the teen can take the tests to get a driver’s license. Homeschooling parents like Republican Representative Joel Fry of Osceola have had this authority for the past decade and this extends it to all Iowa parents. Fry said, “I can tell you the amount of time that I spent with that child in driver’s education far outweighs the amount of time I went through driver’s education in the school system.” Under previous law, teenagers in public and private schools had to pass a driver’s ed class in their school or a commercial driving school — or complete the D-O-T’s online course before taking the written and driving tests for a driver’s license. Any Iowa parent with a valid driver’s license can now certify they’ve covered that material and completed behind-the-wheel training with their child.
Black Hawk County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Black Hawk County Ordered To Let Inmate Meet With His Attorneys

(Waterloo, IA) — An Iowa District Court judge has ordered Black Hawk County jail officials to let an inmate meet privately with his attorneys. Michael Lang faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Staff members at the jail in Waterloo had refused to leave Lang alone with his attorneys arguing that his alleged hatred of law enforcement means he poses a unique threat. The 41-year-old Lang has been held at the jail since April 21st on a three-million-dollar cash-only bond.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 sentenced to prison for 2017 killing of Cedar Rapids man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for the 2017 shooting death of a man whose body was found in a Cedar Rapids alley. A judge on Tuesday sentenced 21-year-old James Phillips to up to 50 years in prison for the killing of 34-year-old Leland Harris, whose body was found Nov. 22, 2017. Phillips, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting that he was the one who shot Harris. The judge also sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Koger to up to 19 years in prison for aiding and abetting and other counts. Police say he provided the gun to Phillips and helped Phillips dump Harris’ body.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pandemic-Related Regulatory Relief Ending Later This Month in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s latest public health emergency proclamation makes clear the end is near on most pandemic-related regulatory relief. Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds temporarily suspended many of the deadlines for renewing state licenses and many of those suspensions already have ended. Her latest public health proclamation says Iowans should not expect the few that remain to last beyond July 25th. It means no more delays in license renewals for restaurants and bars, pesticide applicators and temporary teachers. Tattoo artists and tattoo shops also have a tight deadline for renewing their licenses. They have until Tuesday, July 6th to renew their 2020 license without a penalty Reynolds has signaled that pandemic-related limitations on accessing public records and conducting public meetings in Iowa will also end July 25th.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR safety reminders for the holiday weekend

(Des Moines) Iowa DNR Conservation Officers will be heavily patrolling Iowa waterways this holiday weekend and during the Operation Dry Water campaign. The DNR will be conducting heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes to decrease the number of crashes, causing injuries and deaths and remove any impaired boat operators, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters this season.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa May Find Out What The Fourth Of July Is Like Without Fireworks

(Des Moines, IA) — Nobody wants it, but some parts of Iowa may find out what the Fourth of July is like without fireworks. National distributors are reporting a shortage due to shipping delays from China. One Iowa supplier says he was able to stay ahead of the problem by ordering in bulk following last year. Even if your favorite fireworks stand has the products you want, get ready to pay a little more. Prices have been pushed higher while the demand is outpacing the supply.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for 2 SE Iowa Counties

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Davis and Van Buren counties. The action by the governor comes in response to severe weather that started June 24th and continues to impact the area. The proclamation opens the door for state resources to be used to help the area respond to and recover from the storm damage. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and the Disaster Case Management programs have been activated for qualifying residents.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Autopsy Confirms Body of Adult Male Discovered in Adair County

(Greenfield) Today, an autopsy was conducted on the body found on July 1 in rural Adair County. The cause and manner of death for the adult male found near the intersection of 320th and York Streets are pending further investigation by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Additionally, the identity of the man is pending further investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory and notification of family members.
Anamosa, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Inmate Charged in Anamosa Prison Worker Murders Will Be Tried By Judge

(Anamosa, IA) — One of the inmates accused in the murders of two Anamosa state prison workers wants a judge to decide his case. A Jones County judge accepted the request from Michael Dutcher Tuesday to waive his right to a jury trial. Dutcher’s bench trial was set to begin on August 3rd. He and Thomas Woodard are charged with first-degree murder in the March 23rd deaths of Anamosa correctional Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. Investigators say Dutcher and Woodard were trying to escape when they beat McFarland and Schulte with hammers. They’re also charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. Woodard’s trial is scheduled to start September 21st in Linn County.
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Traffic Stop Leads to Deloit Man Pleading Guilty to Meth Charges

(Sioux City) A man who possessed nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute pled guilty June 22nd in federal court in Sioux City. David Naberhaus, 57, of Deloit, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In 2000, Naberhaus was convicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
BusinessPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy continues growing at a strong pace in nine Midwest and Plains states. The overall index for the region crept up to 73.5 in June from May’s already strong 72.3 reading. Any score above 50 suggests growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region is expected to keep growing and return to pre-pandemic levels early next year. Business leaders said supply delays are causing problems in manufacturing and high inflation remains a concern. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man found in Lake Ahquabi identified

(Indanola) A man found dead in Lake Ahquabi on Sunday, June 27, 2021 has been positively identified as Joshua Sweeden, 33, of Indianola. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Monday, June 28, on Sweeden but the official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending further investigation and autopsy results.