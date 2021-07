Six days after Matt Hancock warned international travel would be reopened only “when it’s safe to do so”, his replacement will tell MPs about his plans to “return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible”.The travel industry has broadly welcomed the appointment of the new health secretary, Sajid Javid. Senior figures expect Mr Hancock’s blocking of easing journeys abroad to be replaced with pragmatism from Mr Javid.Just six days ago, the now-disgraced health secretary warned: “There will be hassle, there will be delays, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop...