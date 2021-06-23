Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Protest in Canberra for boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympics

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia], June 23 (ANI): A protest was held on Wednesday near Parliament House in Australia, calling for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics amid ongoing Chinese genocide against Uyghur Muslims and the severe repression in Tibet, Southern Mongolia, Hong Kong. The protest was organised under...

www.birminghamstar.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Olympics#Ani#Parliament House#Chinese#Uyghur Muslims#Taiwanese#Uyghurs#Tibetans#Canadian#Dutch#Southern Mongolians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Australia
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

China looks to East Africa for second Indian Ocean foothold

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 1 (ANI): Tanzania's decision to resuscitate a USD 10 billion port project in Bagamoyo has set off guesswork that China, the port's main financier, is seeking a foothold on the East African coast. Last week, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced that Tanzania would resume the port project,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump against boycotting Beijing Olympics in 2022

Former President Trump said that he does not agree with boycotting the Beijing Olympics in 2022 after activists have argued the U.S. should not participate in the games due to China's reported human rights abuses. It would be “unfair to the athletes” to boycott the games, and countries around the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Norway will not boycott 2022 World Cup after March protests led by Haaland

Norway have led the highest-profile attacks on Qatar's human rights record, but they will still play the qualifying competition. Norway’s FA (NFF) has confirmed that the national team will not boycott the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Previously, the national team had worn T-shirts in protest over the human rights...
ProtestsWTVF

Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...
Politicsbuffalonynews.net

Online Winter Olympics exhibition ties Beijing and New York

NEW YORK, June 19 (Xinhua) -- An online exhibition was unveiled recently to promote the 2022 Winter Olympics under the auspices of the China National Tourist Office of New York and the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority. Named: "From Lake Placid to Beijing, 2022 Winter Olympics Exhibition," the...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Ethnic communities protest against Beijing Olympics

Paris [France], June 24 (ANI): Hundreds of people from the Tibetan, Mongolian, Uyghur, Vietnamese, Hong Kong and Taiwanese communities staged a protest at the Bastille square in Paris on Wednesday, demanding the boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights violations against ethnic groups in the country.
AdvocacyVoice of America

Art Becomes Protest against Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese public mostly opposes holding the Tokyo Olympics next month during a pandemic. However, public protests to show such dissent have been rare. A different way people have expressed their concern about the Olympics has been art. They have protested through messages on clothing, paintings and other art forms.
Societyswimswam.com

USOPC Releases Protest Rules For Tokyo Olympic Games

Messages, raised fists, kneeling and advocating against police violence are among the things approved for protest by the USOPC in Tokyo. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) recently released its “demonstration rules” for the Tokyo Games, essentially its rules regarding protests for the U.S. delegation in Tokyo. The...
Sportsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taiwanese groups join growing calls to boycott Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympics

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Calls are growing for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with campaigners around the world citing the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. A coalition of...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tibetan Youth Congress protest against CCP anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) members on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi against the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Dozens of Tibetans gathered at the Chinese Embassy to protest the cruelty and brutality of...
Chinabirminghamnews.net

China pro-democracy students facing harassment in Australia

Canberra [Australia], June 30 (ANI): A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has revealed that many Chinese pro-democracy students are facing harassment, surveillance and threats in Australian universities and said that there is a lack of oversight and accountability mechanisms to ensure their academic freedom and security. In its report, the...
ChinaPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. Commemorations are to continue through Thursday’s anniversary of the party’s founding as an underground political movement in 1921. Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. In the decades since, China has risen to become the world’s second largest economy, has placed a space station into orbit and expanded its economic and political influence throughout Asia and the world as part of what the party calls the country's “great rejuvenation.” Those who oppose the...
IndiaMiami Herald

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscraper and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.