Data: BLS; Chart: Axios VisualsIowa is behind in our economic recovery, with new jobs growing at a quarter of the national rate over a seven-month period ending in May, the Register reports.Why it matters: Iowa's lagging can't be solely blamed on the pandemic. The state relies on shrinking industries like agriculture and manufacturing, which weren't adding many jobs pre-COVID.Yes, this reliance means we see slower growth in comparison to other regions with a different mix. But even then, Iowa's industries grew more slowly than other parts of the country.By the numbers: Jobs in the U.S. increased by 1.6% from November...