Melbourne [Australia], June 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that all the Ashes Tests will have 100 per cent crowd capacity except for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as it will have an 85 per cent crowd in attendance.The 2021-22 international cricket season in Australia is set to be one of the biggest ever, with up to 59 days of the world's best cricket featuring the inaugural Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, the Men's Ashes series, and Women's Ashes against England, the multi-format Women's series versus India and the respective Men's ODI and T20I matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.