EMarketer · Smartphone Time is Changing, Negative Reviews, and To Be, or Not To Be, like Amazon | Jun 22, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what the pandemic did to the time we spend on our smartphones, which mobile activities people do more of, and what app category has emerged as a dark horse. We then talk about how a product's first review can impact the rest, how retailers can get returns under control, and whether it's better to be more, or less, like Amazon. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Yory Wurmser.www.emarketer.com