A Malaysian court Wednesday overturned an inquest verdict of "misadventure" in the death of a French-Irish schoolgirl who vanished in the jungle, replacing it with an "open" ruling in a victory for her family. The initial verdict indicated the death was accidental, but the new ruling leaves open the possibility of criminal involvement and may put pressure on authorities to conduct a new probe. The body of Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, was discovered after a huge hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. In January, a coroner handed down the misadventure ruling and said no one else was involved.