Dynamic Creative Optimization for Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Greece is having a moment—and the best hotels in Greece are ready to meet that moment. The country was one of the first EU countries to welcome vaccinated travelers, and eager vacationers have been quick to book flights for a long-awaited summer on the Med. The excitement is poised to continue as large hotel operators are expanding in the ancient country, with One&Only Resorts announcing their Athens property opening next summer, and Banyan Tree Group opening its first flagship property in Europe in the Greek island of Corfu this month. It’s no surprise Greece is growing in popularity within the travel industry: From history as old as time to a scenic Aegean coastline (the longest stretch on the Mediterranean) and island-hopping filled with bustling tavernas and the warmth of Greek hospitality, Greece has more than enough cultural attractions to fulfill our longing for far-flung travel. Below are the best hotels—from tried-and-true favorites to newcomers—to book this summer. Happy travels, at last.