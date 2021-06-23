This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

We believe that there are other stocks in the electrical equipment industry that are currently better valued than Corning (NYSE: GLW). Corning’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 38x is much higher than levels of 22x for EnerSys, 14x for BWX Technologies, and 11x for Energizer. These stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Corning, while all of them have seen better revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying ENS, BWXT, and ENR vs. GLW stock. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard - Better Bet Than Corning Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Sector Peers ENS, BWXT, ENR - has more details – parts of which are summarized below.