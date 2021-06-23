Cancel
This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Many investors tend to go to tech companies for long-term growth. However, if you invested in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) 10 years ago, you would have better returns than if you invested that money in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock.

