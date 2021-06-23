2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 odds, picks: Surprising NASCAR predictions, leaderboard from proven model
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Pocono Raceway for back-to-back races this weekend, and the action starts on Saturday with the 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325. The 2.5-mile asphalt triangle is one of the most unique challenges of the season, with sharp corners and low banking making the venue feel like a road course. It's a design that has suited current points leader Denny Hamlin well, as he's collected six victories at Pocono in his career.