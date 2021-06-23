Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in profanity case

By Danna Singer
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAEpe_0adCjHK200
America's top court has sided with a teenage cheerleader who was punished by her school for a profane social media message /ACLU/AFP

The United States' top court ruled Wednesday that a teenage cheerleader's profanity-laden social media post was protected by free speech rules, in a case that touched on sensitive interactions of technology and self-expression.

All but one of the nine Supreme Court justices found that Brandi Levy's school was not justified in disciplining her for the Snapchat message she sent while off campus.

However, their decision underlines that schools can sanction certain speech made outside their walls, in the event of harassment or threats for example, a key nuance in the age of social media.

"Sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary," the court wrote.

Levy was suspended from cheerleading for a year after posting a message of her middle finger and a series of profanities on a Saturday in 2017, at the age of 14, away from her high school in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania.

"Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything," she wrote in the post.

"I tried out for the varsity team for cheerleading and I didn't make it, so I was pretty upset," Levy told the ACLU, the powerful civil rights association which represented her in court.

The case may appear frivolous, but it touches on some key issues in the United States such as freedom of expression for young Americans, and the right to fight back against online harassment.

After Levy was disciplined, her parents contested on the grounds of the US Constitution's free speech protections. Courts ruled in her case that the school cannot regulate comments made off campus.

"The school's interest in teaching good manners is not sufficient, in this case, to overcome (Levy's) interest in free expression," the court said.

Public schools are "nurseries of democracy" and there is a need to encourage the exchange of ideas, even "unpopular" ones, according to its ruling.

In 1969, in an iconic judgment, the Supreme Court authorized students to wear black armbands in opposition to the Vietnam War, but clarified that disruptive speech could be punished.

However, in Levy's case, the court found no evidence of "substantial disruption" of school activity that would be sufficient to limit expression.

Levy welcomed the ruling, saying her school went too far.

"I was frustrated, I was 14 years old, and I expressed my frustration the way teenagers do today," she said in a statement.

"I never could have imagined that one simple snap would turn into a Supreme Court case, but I'm proud that my family and I advocated for the rights of millions of public school students," she added.

Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Us Constitution#Cheerleading#The Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
ACLU
Related
Congress & Courtsiowapublicradio.org

How The Supreme Court Has Weakened The Voting Rights Act

Thursday’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold Arizona voting restrictions dealt a big blow to the Voting Rights Act, a cornerstone of civil rights legislation passed in 1965. This is the second Supreme Court decision in the past eight years to weaken the law. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson...
Congress & Courtspennrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules free speech rights of cheerleader thrown off squad after profane Snapchat post were violated

WASHINGTON – In a key free speech case for the Internet age, the U.S. Supreme Court found in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued the Mahanoy Area School District after a profanity-laced Snapchat photo led to her removal from her high school’s cheerleading squad, though it stopped short of prohibiting public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
Congress & Courtskslnewsradio.com

Supreme Court sides with teen in Snapchat case about free speech

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of a high school cheerleader who posted profanity-laced comments to Snapchat after failing to make her school’s varsity cheer team, the first prominent public school-related free speech case in years. Justice Stephen Breyer delivered the opinion on Wednesday. “A public high...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Congress & CourtsIntelligencer

Court Protected Speech

If you’ve heard the case of a former high school cheerleader in Pennsylvania whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you may wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of a then 14-year-old who posted some vulgar words and images on social media in a moment of frustration and anger, and then found herself suspended from school.
Congress & Courtsmynews13.com

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year’s elections. The decisions were the final of the current Supreme Court term. The court, by a 6-3 vote...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
Pennsylvania Statenysepost.com

SCOTUS Favors Profane Pennsylvania Cheerleader In Free-Speech Case

The school district and those who sided with it said that schools should be able to punish off-campus speech like Levy's as part of their efforts to regulate cyber-bullying. The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling, which also found that the school, Mahoney Area High School, violated Brandi Levy's First Amendment rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...