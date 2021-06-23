People on the Move
Barb Hall has over 18 years of public accounting experience in performing and managing audits, reviews, compilations and other attestation and non attest engagements for privately held businesses, public companies and nonprofit organizations. Barb has served a variety of clients, including healthcare and senior living facilities, manufacturers, distributors, private equity groups, telecommunications providers, technology and data centers, charitable organizations and employee benefit plans.www.bizjournals.com