People on the Move

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Amid the pandemic and its associated shutdowns and social distancing orders, many businesses turned to e-commerce to sustain their revenue streams in 2020. Consumers quickly came to rely on the convenience, physical safety and ease of online shopping. Now, it seems that the e-commerce movement is here to stay, even in the post-pandemic world. Therefore, business leaders must ensure their new online stores are set up for long-term success.