Assault charges dropped against Derrius Guice, former Washington Football Team running back

With training camp fast approaching, we thought it would be a good time to showcase some of the UDFA’s that have a chance to make this roster. The Tennessee Titans made a few investments on the offensive line both via free agency and the NFL draft. The biggest of which came in the second round when general manager Jon Robinson drafted former North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz. The team also re-signed swing tackle Ty Sambrailo and added another veteran tackle, Kendall Lamm. On the subtraction side of things, the Isaiah Wilson nightmare is over, and veteran right tackle Dennis Kelly was released.