Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Assault charges dropped against Derrius Guice, former Washington Football Team running back

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a year after he was released by the Washington Football Team in light of an arrest for domestic violence-related charges, former NFL running back Derrius Guice had four misdemeanor charges, including three counts of assault and battery, dropped Wednesday after reaching a settlement with his ex-girlfriend. As ESPN reports, Virginia law notes that some charges can be dropped if the victim states in writing that they receive satisfactory injury compensation. Both Guice and his ex-girlfriend, per ESPN, appeared in court and requested the court accept their settlement.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Domestic Violence#American Football#Espn#Lsu#The Washington Post#The Football Team#Rb#Nbc Sports Washington#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwbrz.com

Charges dropped for Derrius Guice after settlement in domestic violcence case

WASHINGTON - Domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice were dropped after a settlement was reached Wednesday. Guice, a former running back for LSU and the Washington Football Team, was originally charged with felony strangulation and four misdemeanors including choking, pushing, and destroying the cell phone of his then-girlfriend. Attorneys for...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Domestic violence charges against RB Derrius Guice dismissed

The domestic violence charges against former Washington running back Derrius Guice have been dismissed, as Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post writes. Guice, 23, was facing potential time in prison. Guice and the woman involved in the matter reached a resolution out of court, which helped bring the legal side...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL's Derrius Guice

NFL free agent Derrius Guice is officially off the hook in his domestic violence case ... after the running back reached a deal with his ex-GF on Wednesday. As we previously reported, the 24-year-old former LSU star was arrested in Virginia back in August 2020 ... after he allegedly choked and pushed his ex-GF to the ground on 3 separate occasions between February and April.
Public Safetysaturdaydownsouth.com

Updated Title IX lawsuit against LSU names Ed Orgeron as defendant tied to rape allegation against Derrius Guice

A Title IX lawsuit against LSU has been updated with three more women coming forward saying the school mishandled alleged rape and sexual harassment. The updated complaint adds to allegations against former LSU running back Derrius Guice, who is referred to as John Doe in the suit. The Advocate notes that the women attached to the John Doe allegations have publicly accused Guice.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans 2021 UDFA Profile: OG Cole Banwart

With training camp fast approaching, we thought it would be a good time to showcase some of the UDFA’s that have a chance to make this roster. The Tennessee Titans made a few investments on the offensive line both via free agency and the NFL draft. The biggest of which came in the second round when general manager Jon Robinson drafted former North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz. The team also re-signed swing tackle Ty Sambrailo and added another veteran tackle, Kendall Lamm. On the subtraction side of things, the Isaiah Wilson nightmare is over, and veteran right tackle Dennis Kelly was released.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Has Trademark Request Rejected

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has rejected Washington’s initial trademark application for the “Washington Football Team” name that it played under in 2020. Trademark expert Josh Gerben tweeted a copy of the USPTO refusal on Twitter Saturday. The USPTO ruled that the “Washington Football Team” name too...
NFLYardbarker

Former Raiders DT Arrested On Assault Charge

Former Las Vegas (technically Oakland) Raiders defensive tackle, P.J. Hall, currently finds himself in legal trouble. The former second-round pick and current NFL free agent was charged with assault. A second-round choice back in 2018, Hall never lived up to his potential with the Silver and Black. There is a...
NFLchatsports.com

10 Bold Predictions for the Washington Football Team in 2021

May 14, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (35) carries the ball during rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports. With the start of the 2021 season less than three months away, things they are a-changin’ for the Washington...
NFLBangor Daily News

UMaine football team adds transfer running back from Lafayette

The University of Maine’s football program has added a transfer running back who was an all-conference kickoff returner. John Gay was an All-Patriot League second team kickoff returner at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he joins the UMaine program this fall. Lafayette,...
NFLStampede Blue

GM Chris Ballard Believes that the Colts’ Players Should Be Getting Vaccinated

Per an editorial piece by The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz (which I strongly recommend reading in its entirety), Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes that the franchise’s players should be getting vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus:. “Now, do I think our guys should be vaccinating? Yes, absolutely,” Ballard said via...
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team Studs or Duds: Curtis Samuel

Jun 2, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) looks on during drills as part of an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. Will Curtis Samuel be a stud or a dud for the Washington Football Team in 2021?
NFLtechlunchpail.com

Washington Football Team Betting Props & Schedule Strength

Last season the Washington Professional Football Team dropped their controversial but historic nickname and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015! Granted, they only made the playoffs thanks to one of the most inept seasons in NFC East history. Their 7-9 in 2020 didn’t exactly scream world beaters but they did field a top 5 defense according to ProFootball reference.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

What Can Washington LB Jamin Davis Learn from Luke Kuechly?

When it comes to the Washington Football Team’s teachers of linebackers, they do seem full-up. But there is always room for Luke Kuechly. Kuechly, the iconic former Carolina Panthers star and arguably coach Ron Rivera’s greatest linebacker pupil ever, was recently called upon by WFT head coach Rivera to speak to his young linebackers, with an almost certain focus on the club’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft , Kentucky linebacker, Jamin Davis.
Worldkentuckysportsradio.com

UK Football Chief of Staff arrested, charged with assault

UK Football’s Dan Berezowitz was arrested Sunday night and charged with fourth-degree assault. The university is aware of the situation and gathering more information. Berezowitz has been on Mark Stoops’ staff at Kentucky since Stoops was hired in 2013, and in 2018 he was promoted to Chief of Staff. It...
NFLUSA Today

Bills overall roster ranked fourth-best in NFL by ESPN, PFF

Two of the heavy hitters in ESPN and Pro Football Focus teamed up and ranked every NFL roster, from top-to-bottom, 1-32. The Bills fared very well, perhaps unsurprisingly so following their 2020 trip to the AFC Championship game. Overall, the Bills are said to have the fourth-best roster in the NFL with training camp just around the corner.