Assault charges dropped against Derrius Guice, former Washington Football Team running back
Nearly a year after he was released by the Washington Football Team in light of an arrest for domestic violence-related charges, former NFL running back Derrius Guice had four misdemeanor charges, including three counts of assault and battery, dropped Wednesday after reaching a settlement with his ex-girlfriend. As ESPN reports, Virginia law notes that some charges can be dropped if the victim states in writing that they receive satisfactory injury compensation. Both Guice and his ex-girlfriend, per ESPN, appeared in court and requested the court accept their settlement.www.cbssports.com