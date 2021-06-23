People on the Move
Steve Davis has been named chief revenue officer to oversee revenue generation and manage Outlier’s sales and customer success teams. He brings 25 years of experience supporting sales and marketing for early-stage startups and global entities. He has led international teams in APAC and EMEA for multiple companies. Throughout his career, he has led sales, marketing, channels, customer success and professional services teams. He has expertise facilitating company exits, IPOs and lead generation.www.bizjournals.com