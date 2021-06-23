Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Davis has been named chief revenue officer to oversee revenue generation and manage Outlier’s sales and customer success teams. He brings 25 years of experience supporting sales and marketing for early-stage startups and global entities. He has led international teams in APAC and EMEA for multiple companies. Throughout his career, he has led sales, marketing, channels, customer success and professional services teams. He has expertise facilitating company exits, IPOs and lead generation.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Ipos#Apac#Apac#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Technology Firm CS Technology

Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 387 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Headquartered in New York City, CS...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Businessfinextra.com

Booking.com creates fintech unit

Today Booking.com announced the creation of a new internal FinTech business unit to facilitate seamless access to the company’s global travel marketplace for both customers and partners. As a truly global e-commerce company with business operations in nearly every country and city on the planet, Booking.com’s vision behind creating this...
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Internetbizjournals

Launching an e-commerce site? 10 essential elements it needs to succeed

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Amid the pandemic and its associated shutdowns and social distancing orders, many businesses turned to e-commerce to sustain their revenue streams in 2020. Consumers quickly came to rely on the convenience, physical safety and ease of online shopping. Now, it seems that the e-commerce movement is here to stay, even in the post-pandemic world. Therefore, business leaders must ensure their new online stores are set up for long-term success.
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 has acquired Resello, a Microsoft CSP Indirect Partner that supports VARs and MSPs across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 388 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Real Estateaithority.com

Yardi Launches Workplace Management Solution for Commercial Occupiers

Yardi Corom Platform Is Designed to Simplify End-to-End Corporate Real Estate Management. Real estate technology leader Yardi announces a new product suite, Yardi® Corom, tailored for commercial tenants. This comprehensive solution will provide a single platform solution for lease management, occupancy tracking and desk hoteling for flexible workplaces. It also offers management for transactions, facility maintenance, and capital projects. Yardi Corom can be deployed as single stack or can be implemented as individual modules.
Businessaithority.com

Hexagon To Acquire Infor’s EAM Business And Form A Broader Strategic Relationship With Infor And Koch

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced an agreement to acquire Infor’s global EAM business, for approximately 2,750 MUSD. The terms of the agreement include establishing a deeper commercial relationship between Hexagon and Infor as well as Hexagon and Koch Equity Development, both subsidiaries of Koch Industries, Inc. Hexagon gains a best-in-class, SaaS-based asset management solution – Infor EAM – which is used to track assets, digitalise maintenance operations and enable customers in nearly any industry to reach optimum operational efficiency.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Marketsatlantanews.net

BPaaS Market to Witness Massive Growth | Major Giants IBM, Capgemini, Cognizant

The latest study released on the Global BPaaS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The BPaaS market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Small Businessatlantanews.net

Small Business Accounting Platform Market Investment Analysis | Intuit, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, FreshBooks

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Small Business Accounting Platform Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Small Business Accounting Platform Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Small Business Accounting Platform investments till 2029.
EconomyPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Citadel Credit Union

For more than 80 years, Citadel Credit Union has been proudly providing members with a breadth of financial services, expert guidance, and innovative tools to help strengthen and grow businesses, families, and communities. Citadel offers a full range of financial products to help you save, plan, and prepare for your future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy