GRANDVIEW, WA - The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) caught hundreds of Japanese beetles on the first day of checking the recently placed beetle traps. In all, WSDA collected 415 Japanese beetles in several traps when trappers began checking them Tuesday, June 29. The beetles were primarily collected near public schools in Grandview. The traps have been placed in Yakima County near areas where WSDA trapped just three beetles last year and where a Grandview resident reported finding dozens of the pest on her roses last summer.